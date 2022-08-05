Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts

Chick-fil-A employee works six days a week at age 99

A 99-year-old Chick-fil-A employee in Cincinnati shows no signs of slowing down. (Source: WXIX)
By Ashley Smith and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) – Carol Miller, a 99-year-old Chick-fil-A employee in Cincinnati, works six days a week and shows no signs of slowing down.

Miller, or “Miss Carol” as everyone calls her, started working at the restaurant about five years ago, according to WXIX.

“I love working here,” Miller said. “The people who come in are marvelous.”

Before that, she could be seen picking up trash around the outside of the restaurant just to stay busy.

Now, Miller walks to work each day picking up trash along the road.

“She is the example of what we want our young kids to be,” owner Marc Osborne said. “I mean, she always shows up. She never misses a day. She’s consistently loving and caring for our guests. She always keeps the place clean, and she just really enjoys the work that she does.”

Miller said this job is the best part of her day. She loves the people she works with and the customers.

“I have a lot of friends with the people who come because they’re repeaters,” Miller said. “And I hope they’re repeaters because I’m here.”

The restaurant plans to throw a party for Miller in December when she turns 100 years old.

Copyright 2022 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

George Robinson
Jury finds former JPD officer guilty in beating death of George Robinson
18-year-old girl found dead in vehicle in Jackson
18-year-old girl found dead in vehicle in Jackson
Restaurant owner Jeff Good says he's frustrated with the city's lack of transparency related to...
‘It’s a matter of time before we start to see doors close’: Restaurant owners reach out to city council about Jackson’s water woes.
Emergency plane landing causes temporary road blockage in Madison
Emergency plane landing causes temporary road blockage in Madison
6 cases of Monkeypox in Mississippi, but don’t panic: ‘You’re not gonna get Monkeypox as Walmart’
6 cases of Monkeypox in Mississippi, but don’t panic: ‘You’re not gonna get Monkeypox at Walmart’

Latest News

Today at 11 - WLBT
Alex Jones was ordered to pay $4.1 million to parents of a child killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook...
Economist: Alex Jones, his company worth up to $270 million
GROSS: Truck spills cow intestines all over Houston roadway
Three boys are back home thanks to a bloodhound who used scent to track the missing children....
‘It’s actually mostly Shiloh that found us’: Police K-9 helps track, find 3 lost boys
An Australian Institute of Marine Science survey found average hard coral cover in the upper...
Great Barrier Reef sees highest amount of coral cover in 36 years