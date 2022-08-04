Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts

‘We can’t go nowhere’: Canton residents begin long road to recovery

By Christopher Fields
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Flood waters from the storm that took place on Tuesday wreaked havoc in the city of Canton. Now, dozens of residents are left without a home and are beginning the long road to recovery.

“We can’t go nowhere; the car won’t start,” stated a Canton resident.

It was not a good morning for Santez Woodruff and his daughter. He didn’t have much luck starting his vehicle that had been submerged in flood waters.

“Maybe flooded water in the engine. Could be flooding from that. The water itself got above the headlights. So it was definitely pretty high around here, said Woodruff.

Dozens of first responders used boats and rope to rescue residents trapped in their homes.

“This area always has flooded and we have been on the city and alderman and the mayor for years. They are supposed to have some funds to clean it out and get this water out of here. I just can’t see any results. I haven’t seen any results, to be frank,” Canton resident Charlie Whitehead stated.

Whitehead, a long-time resident on Martin Luther King Drive says he and his family have to replace all their furniture.

He says he’s fed up with the city neglecting the major creek in the area that is usually filled with tree limbs and debris.

“That ditch needs to be cleaned out from Highway 43 all the way through Highway 55... but to me, they are just not making any improvements. And don’t look to me that they are trying,” said Whitehead.

Mayor William Truly says he and his team are working to clean up the creek and to find more funding to prevent future flood events.

“Aint too much you can do. The only thing I’m trying to do is get out of here. If I get me some funds I am out of here,” Whitehead said.

Help is available for Canton residents who were displaced due to the flood.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Entergy
Entergy customers can now sign up for their $80 refund
Authorities identify Brandon High School football player who died
Candlelight vigil to be held in honor of 15 and 17-year-old killed in Madison Co. car crash
Candlelight vigil held in honor of 15 and 17-year-old killed in Madison Co. car crash
'CPS failed us': Winston Co. siblings call out Winston County CPS after father beats his daughter
‘CPS failed us’: Winston Co. siblings call out Winston County CPS after father beats his daughter
Number of confirmed Monkeypox cases in Mississippi rises to 3

Latest News

WLBT at 10p
Jackson Water and Sewer Business Administration.
Jackson city leaders announce they’re cutting off water for nonpayment beginning Aug. 3
Restaurant owner Jeff Good says he's frustrated with the city's lack of transparency related to...
‘It’s a matter of time before we start to see doors close’: Restaurant owners reach out to city council about Jackson’s water woes.
A Hinds County Circuit Court judge is hearing the Judicial Review in the battle over the Hinds...
Sheriff Jones, Hinds County Board of Supervisors ‘disappointed’ in Raymond jail takeover ruling