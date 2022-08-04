WATCH LIVE: Meet State Health Officer Dr. Dan Edney

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) will hold a meet and greet press briefing with new State Health Officer Dr. Dan Edney at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, August 4.

Dr. Edney will discuss his priorities and upcoming agenda for serving and protecting the health of all Mississippi residents.

Watch the live stream here.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.