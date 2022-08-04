Connect. Shop. Support Local.
USM’s ‘The Rock’ to host second consecutive MHSAA Football championships(WDAM)
By Garrett Busby
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After being relocated to The University of Southern Mississippi’s M.M. Roberts Stadium, better known as “The Rock,” last year, USM’s historic stadium will host the MHSAA Football State Championships for a second consecutive year.

The Brandon High School Bulldogs took on the Madison Central High School Jaguars in last years MHSAA 6A State Championship.(WLBT)

According to MHSAA, the championship games from last year attracted more than 40,000 fans over two days and created an estimated $2.3 million economic impact on the Hattiesburg area.

The announcement comes almost two months after the Golden Eagles’ baseball squad hosted an NCAA Baseball Championship Regional and their first-ever Super Regional, which generated an estimated $20 million over that three-week span, according to VisitHattiesburg.

This year’s championship games for classes 1A - 6A will take place on December 2-3.

