Things To Know 8/4/22: Canton flooding aftermath, Reeves ends RAMP Program, daycare child abuse case

WLBT’s things to know
WLBT's things to know
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 6:33 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Canton flooding aftermath

Flood waters from the storm that took place on Tuesday wreaked havoc in the city of Canton. Now, dozens of residents are left without a home and are beginning the long road to recovery. “We can’t go nowhere; the car won’t start,” stated a Canton resident.

2. Reeves ends RAMP Program

Governor Tate Reeves announced on Wednesday that Mississippi is ending a federal program in the state that offers up to 15 months of free rent and utility bill payments. At the direction of Governor Reeves, Mississippi Home Corporation will stop accepting applications to the federal government’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program, effective August 15, 2022. In Mississippi, this program is referred to as the Rental Assistance for Mississippians Program, or RAMP.

3. Daycare child abuse case

Flowood daycare director faces felony child abuse after father accuses her of assaulting...
Flowood daycare director faces felony child abuse after father accuses her of assaulting 2-year-old(Flowood Police Department)

The director of a Flowood daycare facility faces a felony charge of child abuse after police arrested her last week. Flowood police took 58-year-old Jennetta Morgan into custody on Wednesday, July 27. State inspection records list her as the director of Circle of Friends Learning Center on Luckney Road. A judge set her bond at $100,000 and she has since been released.

