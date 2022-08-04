Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Thousands of Central Mississippi students return to school

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 9:02 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Summer break is over and tens of thousands of students across Mississippi are returning to school this week.

The Mississippi State Board of Education (SBE) set two policies that call for all school districts to resume in-person instruction as the primary mode of teaching starting in the 2021-22 school year. These policies remain in effect for the 2022-23 school year.

The policies set requirements for districts that choose to offer a virtual learning option to individual students and establish standards for virtual learning days:

