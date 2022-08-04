Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Orange Co. Pitbull on the road to recovery after found abandoned

Orange Co. Pitbull on the road to recovery after found abandoned in middle of road
Orange Co. Pitbull on the road to recovery after found abandoned in middle of road(Orange Co. Animal Shelter)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 9:45 AM CDT
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A dog found abandoned on the road is now in the care of the Orange County Animal Shelter.

Maggie, a Pitbull, was found Friday, July 29, in Barboursville. She currently weighs about 27 pounds, nearly half of what is considered healthy.

“Maggie was a stray that a citizen found laying on the yellow lines in Barboursville over by D’s market, almost lifeless, couldn’t move, couldn’t get up, couldn’t walk,” Orange Co. Animal Shelter Director Gina Jenkins said.

From abandoned in the middle of the road to cuddled up in blankets in the shelter, Maggie is on the long road to recovery.

“It’s going to be months - three to four months, easily - until she’s fully recovered and she may not fully get all her hair back. It’s unknown,” Jenkins said. “Covered in mange - she’s got the demodectic mange - and conjunctivitis, just slightly lethargic, slightly dehydrated, just a mess.”

Jenkins says Maggie is an extreme case. She’s seen animal abuse cases before and doesn’t think this one will be solved.

“No one’s going to come forward. She’s going to be our baby,” Jenkins said.

If someone does, that’s when law enforcement can get involved.

The Orange County Animal Shelter is asking for donations to help cover the medical costs.

“She’s doing 100% better. It’s amazing what love and care and food will do for an animal,” Jenkins said. “She loves her blankets, and she loves to nestle in her blankets.”

If you want to learn more about Maggie, the shelter, or any of the other animals available, more information can be found here.

