Moss Point woman’s murderer sentenced to life behind bars

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - After a three-day trial, a Jackson County jury found 35-year-old Octavius Montego Black guilty of the October 2018 murder of a Moss Point woman.

Wednesday, Black was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole by Judge Robert Krebs.

Black was arrested in 2018 for running over 58-year-old Betty Vaughans on Bellview Avenue in Moss Point. According to police, the pair had a disagreement over Vaughans’ 2003 Cadillac Escalade before Black used the same vehicle to hit her. Vaughans was found dead in her driveway by a family member.

Police confirmed that the two knew each other and that Vaughans had been helping Black by giving him odd jobs around the business she owned.

Black turned himself in two days later to police in Prentiss, Mississippi, which is where authorities found the stolen vehicle.

“Betty Vaughans was a truly special person and her murder was senseless,” District Attorney Angel Myers McIlrath said. “Even in her last moments, Mrs. Vaughans was trying to help the Defendant. Her loss is felt throughout the Moss Point community. I hope today’s conviction will offer some comfort to all who loved her.”

This case was prosecuted by District Attorney Angel Myers McIlrath and Assistant District Attorneys Justin Lovorn and Nick Mobley.

