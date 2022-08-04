Hinds County, city of Jackson at odds over when downtown holding facility will open

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One Hinds County Supervisor says repairs to the city of Jackson’s downtown holding facility should be finished by next week, but the city attorney isn’t quite as optimistic.

Hinds County currently owns the building where the holding facility is located and talks about transferring it to the city have been happening for about nine months now.

In all that time, the Jackson Police Department has released thousands of misdemeanor offenders because there’s nowhere to house them.

Board of Supervisors President Credell Calhoun said two things were causing delays these last few months.

One was issues with water pressure, which he said have now been resolved, and two was issues with a water heater.

“We had a water heater that it was difficult to get parts for, but I’m told that the parts are there now,” he said. “In a couple of days, it should be repaired.”

This is all welcome news to Council President Ashby Foote.

“If it’s going to be ready for us to take it over in four or five days then I would hope that sometime in September, we could have it operational,” Foote said.

But City Attorney Catoria Martin said, not so fast.

“I think, initially, we had a target date of August. I think the county has represented that it would be this month, but I do not think that is a current target,” she said. “I do not think it will be August.”

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones agreed. He said there’s still low water pressure inside and that the toilets still don’t flush.

Once the facility is transferred over to the city of Jackson, the Jackson Police Department will be tasked with staffing it with 22 people.

Councilwoman Virgi Lindsay said money will be set aside for that during budget season which starts in October.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.