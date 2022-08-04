Hattiesburg man charged after stabbing girlfriend Wednesday night

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man has been charged with attempted murder following a domestic altercation with his girlfriend Wednesday night.

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, officers responded to a report of a 48-year-old woman asking for medical attention after the altercation happened around 10:30 p.m., in the 200 block of Hardy Street.

HPD spokesman Ryan Moore says police learned a fight happened between the woman and her boyfriend, 60-year-old David Star, where he ended up stabbing her during it.

The woman was then taken to a local hospital to be treated for her injuries.

Star was arrested Thursday and has been charged with one count of attempted murder and tampering with evidence. He has been booked into the Forrest County Jail, according to HPD.

