First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Scattered downpours and storms will continue across parts of central MS over the next few hours. We should start to see most of the activity diminish around sunset. Tonight will be mostly quiet and muggy as low temperatures fall to the lower to middle 70s. Shower and storm coverage will decrease a bit by Friday and over the weekend as ridging starts to expand overhead. There is still a chance for afternoon pop-up showers or thunderstorms tomorrow, but it will be lower than recent days. Highs will top out close to average in the lower 90s. This weekend’s forecast will also feature a low chance for hit and miss showers or thunderstorms with high temperatures in the lower to middle 90s. By the time we enter next week, the ridge will start to weaken. As of a result, rain/storm chances will increase once again as temperatures slightly come down to the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.