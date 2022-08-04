Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
First Alert Forecast: scattered showers and thunderstorms possible at time through this afternoon

Chance for rain lowers into the weekend
By Peyton Garrison
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - While it’s this morning was relatively quiet across central and southwest MS, that is now changing on radar this afternoon. Scattered showers and storms are bubbling up with the heating of the day. Some could feature heavy downpours, lightning, and gusty winds at times. Otherwise, temperatures will likely reach the upper 80s to lower 90s under a mix of sun and clouds if you aren’t seeing any rain. Conditions on the radar should wind down by sunset. Tonight will be mostly dry and humid as low temperatures fall to the lower to middle 70s.

Shower and storm coverage will decrease a bit by Friday and over the weekend as ridging starts to expand overhead. There is still a chance for afternoon pop-up showers or thunderstorms tomorrow, but it will be lower than recent days. Highs will top out close to average in the lower 90s.

This weekend’s forecast will also feature a low chance for hit and miss showers or thunderstorms with high temperatures in the lower to middle 90s. By the time we enter next week, the ridge will start to weaken. As of a result, rain/storm chances will increase once again as temperatures slightly come down to the upper 80s and lower 90s.

