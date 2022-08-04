First Alert Forecast: patchy fog to scattered storm chances Thursday

THURSDAY: With few changes in the overall setup, expect a mix of clouds and sun with another risk for scattered storms to develop through the afternoon hours. Highs will top out in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Coverage of rain may be a bit lower, but impacts will be similar to recent days with heavy downpours, frequent lightning and gusty wind potential. Storms will fade after sunset with lows in the lower to middle 70s.

FRIDAY: As an upper ridge sneaks into the area and a puff mid-level dry air, expect rain chances to taper down a bit heading into the end of the work week. Expect highs in the lower 90s, generally amid a mix of clouds and sun. Any storm chances will tend to fade quickly after sunset with lows in the 70s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: The upper ridge expands, briefly, over the region – tamping down rain chances heading toward the upcoming weekend. Expect highs in the lower to, a few, middle 90s with hit and miss storms. The ridge buckles by early next week, yielding a better chance for rain and storms to return with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.