Cape Girardeau woman celebrates 107th birthday

By Carly O'Keefe
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A woman just celebrated her 107th birthday.

Velma Finger, known to her friends as Sally, marked the milestone over the weekend with friends and family.

“Some people dread old age, but I think it’s what you make of it yourself.”

She said on the day she was born in 1915, her dad hopped on a horse to go get the doctor to deliver her, Woodrow Wilson was president and women couldn’t yet vote.

She’s seen a lot of changes in the century plus she’s been alive, including the widespread use of automobiles, electricity and the computer.

Sally worked as a manager at her housing complex up until just seven years ago when she finally retired at age 100.

However, she said looking back, what she’s most proud of is her family.

“I am proud of my granddaughter and by great-grandchildren,” she said. “They’re good kids. I feel, when I leave this world, I will leave it a better place for my children and grandchildren.”

Sally said she doesn’t have any real secret to longevity, but she did say she ate a lot of vegetables with olive oil and peanuts, and she gave up meat for several years.

She said she keeps her mind sharp by doing crossword puzzles and reading.

She also credited exercise and her love of the game of golf, walking the course in the fresh open air, for her incredible long life.

