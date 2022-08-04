Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts

Bolton man arrested in Warren County for drug possession

Bolton man arrested in Warren county for drug possession
Bolton man arrested in Warren county for drug possession(VPD)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARREN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A man from Bolton was arrested Thursday in Warren County for drug possession.

El-Torreo Varnado, a 59-year-old man, had possession of methamphetamine and cocaine in the vehicle he was driving when he was stopped for a traffic offense on Warrenton Road.

Varnado appeared in Vicksburg Municipal Court on Thursday where Judge Angela Carpenter set his bond at $60,000. He was then bound over to the Warren County Grand Jury.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

18-year-old girl found dead in vehicle in Jackson
18-year-old girl found dead in vehicle in Jackson
Entergy
Entergy customers can now sign up for their $80 refund
Flowood daycare director faces felony child abuse after father accuses her of assaulting...
Flowood daycare director faces felony child abuse, accused of assaulting 2-year-old
‘This can’t be real’: Mississippi ‘slave cabin’ removed from Airbnb
‘This can’t be real’: Mississippi ‘slave cabin’ removed from Airbnb
3 arrested after woman shot at, dragged across pavement during robbery at Byram apartments

Latest News

WLBT at 5p
George Robinson
Jury finds former JPD officer guilty in beating death of George Robinson
USM’s ‘The Rock’ to host second consecutive MHSAA Football championships
USM’s ‘The Rock’ to host second consecutive MHSAA Football championships
A vehicle navigates a utility cut divot along Hawthorn Drive in Fondren.
‘I’ve never seen roads in such disrepair’: No timeline when Old Canton Rd will reopen to traffic