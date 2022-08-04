Bolton man arrested in Warren county for drug possession

WARREN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A man from Bolton was arrested Thursday in Warren County for drug possession.

El-Torreo Varnado, a 59-year-old man, had possession of methamphetamine and cocaine in the vehicle he was driving when he was stopped for a traffic offense on Warrenton Road.

Varnado appeared in Vicksburg Municipal Court on Thursday where Judge Angela Carpenter set his bond at $60,000. He was then bound over to the Warren County Grand Jury.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.