16-year-old becomes first female Eagle Scout in the Jackson Metro

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A teenage girl in the Jackson Metro has become one of the first female Eagle Scouts in the region.

Be Prepared - that has been the Scouts of America’s motto since 1908. But little did 16-year-old Katie Notbohm know that she, a female, would also live by that motto.

“When I first got into scouts, I remember sitting down in my first meeting and my scoutmasters, like secured the ranks. You got scout, tenderfoot, second class, first class, all the way to Eagle. And then I was sitting there like, I want to be the first one, I want to be the first one,” Katie said.

When Scouts of America announced in 2019 that girls could join Scouts BSA, Katie and her family knew she was up for the challenge.

“When she brought the form home, I was worried especially knowing that it’s not a traditional thing. But I mean, being that we’re not from here, she has been more than up for the challenge of challenging other people on their belief system,” Katie’s mother, Andrea Notbohm said.

Andrea Notbohm said Katie worked hard to achieve her goal of being one of the first Eagle Scouts in the state.

“If people said, ‘you can’t do that’, she’s pretty much the type of person to say, ‘Well watch me’,” Notbohm explained.

Katie said it wasn’t an easy task achieving the high rank especially when no female before had paved the road.

“I was basically the test subject for a lot of things. I kind of had this blank slate to start from, and I was just kind of like leading the way,” Katie said.

When Katie made the rank, she said she couldn’t help but tear up. All her camping trips, chair building, sailing, and more had finally paid off.

“They come out, ‘Congratulations, you got Eagle Scout!’. I just turned to my mom, I just start crying because I was so excited. And I was really proud of myself for getting to that point,” Katie said.

“Now she can say she is one of the first female Eagle Scouts, she was the first in the area. It was just a really proud moment for everyone,” Notbohm said.

Katie said she hopes her journey to becoming an Eagle Scout will inspire other girls to challenge the odds and achieve their goals no matter how difficult they may seem.

