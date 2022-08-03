Three separate arrests in Vicksburg involving firearms

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Three arrests were made in Vicksburg, all involving firearms.

Thirty-year-old Deandre Royal was charged with shooting into a home on Elizabeth Circle on July 12th. Royal is now charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Also in custody is 23-year-old Christopher Williams. Williams was found with a Springfield Armory 9 millimeter pistol that was reported stolen in December of last year.

John Dolley, 38, was picked up yesterday on a warrant for aggravated assault from an incident on July 26th.

All three cases will go to a Warren County Grand jury.

