Three separate arrests in Vicksburg involving firearms
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Three arrests were made in Vicksburg, all involving firearms.
Thirty-year-old Deandre Royal was charged with shooting into a home on Elizabeth Circle on July 12th. Royal is now charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Also in custody is 23-year-old Christopher Williams. Williams was found with a Springfield Armory 9 millimeter pistol that was reported stolen in December of last year.
John Dolley, 38, was picked up yesterday on a warrant for aggravated assault from an incident on July 26th.
All three cases will go to a Warren County Grand jury.
Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.