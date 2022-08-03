Robert Chapman, Ronnie Morton to face off in Clinton Alderman runoff

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Clinton voters went to the polls to choose a new alderman in a special election.

Five candidates were vying to become Ward 3 Alderman, and we now know the two candidates who will advance to the runoff.

Robert Chapman received the most votes tonight, with about 43 percent of the vote. Ronnie Morton came in second place with about 27 percent of the vote.

Chapman and Morton will now face off in the runoff three weeks from now, on August 23rd.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.