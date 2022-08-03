Connect. Shop. Support Local.
JSU’s annual Day of Giving exceeds $500k goal

Jackson State University
(Jackson State University)
By Garrett Busby
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State University held its annual Day of Giving event on Friday, July 29, and surpassed its initial goal of raising $500,000 - a number which is still growing, according to the press release.

“Giving back to Jackson State University means creating impactful college experiences and a high-quality academic environment where our students can flourish. These generous gifts from alumni, friends, and supporters will ensure that more students with financial needs can be served,” said JSU President Thomas K. Hudson, J.D. “I applaud the collective efforts of everyone who made our Day of Giving a success.”

This year’s virtual program was themed “1877: For Thee Culture” and was hosted by alumna Chelle B, on-air personality, and alumnus Mark Henderson, Ph.D. and JSU theatre professor and coordinator of speech communication. It included an assembly of alumni, faculty, staff, and student participation, including a virtual day party.

“One thing all age groups have in common is the love for uniting together while learning and having a great time in laughter and fun. So why not have the best of both worlds collide and be EDUtained (sic) and ENTERtained (sic) while securing the education of current and future Tigers? The 90s are my favorite decade,” said Chelle B, who penned the script for “1877: For Thee Culture.”

The fun and fanfare surrounding the program seemed to give viewers the boost needed to raise over $600,000 and counting.

“Every year, we are amazed at how the Jackson State University community rallies together for our annual Day of Giving. The Division of Institutional Advancement began this initiative eight years ago, and each year brings a fresh opportunity to set and reach new goals in support of current and future JSU students,” said Yolanda Owens, assistant vice president of the Division of Institutional Advancement.

Owens shared that University Communications worked with the Department of Art and Theatre to build a marketing campaign that articulated the importance of giving in a meaningful and entertaining way.

Listed below are the top fundraiser, according to the press release.

  • Top Fundraising Team: Jackson State University National Alumni Association
  • Top Fundraising Greek Organization: Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.
  • Top Fundraising Fraternity: Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.
  • Top Fundraising Sorority: Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.
  • Top Fundraising State: Mississippi
  • Top Fundraising Alumni Chapter: Huntsville Alabama Alumni Chapter
  • Top Fundraising Class: Jackson State University c/o 1987

Click here to donate to JSU.

