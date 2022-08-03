Connect. Shop. Support Local.
How to get your child adjusted to a school sleep schedule

By Carmen Poe
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 9:09 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Getting your child on a school sleep schedule can be difficult after a summer of staying up late at night and sleeping in.

Sleep experts say you could give them a few practice runs by setting an alarm that’s within a few hours of when they would normally wake up to start their day.

In the days leading up to going back to school, have your child wake up 15 minutes earlier and go to sleep 15 minutes earlier than they have been during their break.

Continue to adjust their bed and wake times in 15-minute increments every few days until your child is sleeping and waking at the desired times for school.

By the first day back to school, they should be adjusted to the new sleep schedule and ready to go.

The amount of sleep needed varies depending on your child’s age, activity levels, and individual needs.

The National Sleep Foundation suggests the following guidelines:

  • Preschoolers (ages 3-5) require 10-13 hours of sleep.
  • School-age children (ages 6-13) require 9-11 hours of sleep.
  • Teenagers (ages 14-17) require 8-10 hours of sleep.

