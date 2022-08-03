Frustrated homeowner urges residents to demand answers from the city about ongoing water issues

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A third boil water notice in just over a month has some Jackson residents boiling. They want solutions and are talking with neighbors about getting answers from the city. One long-time homeowner is asking other residents when enough is enough.

“It’s a hassle. It’s a hassle, and it’s scary,” said Kaye Allen.

The North Jackson resident drives to Ridgeland to fill up empty juice and water bottles she saves for the next time Jackson issues a boil water notice. Having to do it a third time in just over a month is taxing.

“Empty water bottles are no problem to take up there,” said Allen. “I pile them up in a bag, but once they get full, they’re a lot heavier, and so I have to make four or five trips to my car.”

The promotional products salesperson also says she’s dealt with everything from inconsistent to inaccurate water bills. Another issue, a water main rupture fixed in March of 2021, continues to leak, damaging the repaired street in front of her home.

“Water in it all the time. It never dries out,” said Allen.

She wants others fed up with the issues to take them to city hall.

“We need to get together collectively,” said Allen. “I want my neighbors to come because my neighbors are concerned. I want other people across the city from every neighborhood to show up because we all have the problem going on.”

Despite urgings, the 76-year-old has refused to leave the city but says crime, water issues, and fights over trash collection make her home less desirable.

“This used to be a great town, a city. It’s our Capital City,” added Allen. “Of all the places in Mississippi, we should take care of Jackson, and if we have to ask for help from the state, so be it. Let’s do it. Whatever it takes.”

The north Jackson resident and neighbors are discussing the need for transparency from the city about EPA findings and problems at the water treatment plants.

