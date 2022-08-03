Flowood daycare director faces felony child abuse, accused of assaulting 2-year-old

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - The director of a Flowood daycare facility faces a felony charge of child abuse after police arrested her last week.

Flowood police took 58-year-old Jennetta Morgan into custody on Wednesday, July 27.

State inspection records list her as the director of Circle of Friends Learning Center on Luckney Road.

A judge set her bond at $100,000 and she has since been released.

The father of a two-year-old child says Morgan physically assaulted the toddler, causing bruises and scratches on her face.

WLBT reached out to the facility to see if Morgan was still employed and whether parents had been notified of this felony charge, but the employee there declined to comment.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.