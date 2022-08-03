First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Scattered downpours will die down tonight but re-emerge Thursday during the day and evening. The activity will be sporadic again Thursday, meaning some places will see heavy rain, while others will not. The chance for rain will go even lower Friday through this weekend. This will be the result of a little more sunshine. As result, Thursday’s high of 90 will more likely be in the lower and middle 90s by this weekend and overnight and morning temperatures will be in the lower to middle 70s. A better chance for rain will develop next week, especially Monday. The average high is 93 and the average low is 72 this time of year. South wind at 5mph tonight and Thursday with higher gusts in storms. Sunrise is 6:17am and the sunset is 7:55pm. The tropics remain quiet, and no activity is expected over the next 3 to 5 days.

