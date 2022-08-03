First Alert Forecast: scattered downpours mid-week; August heat cranks by week’s end

WEDNESDAY: Our typically hot, unseasonably humid pattern continues through mid-week. Another risk for scattered downpours to develop with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s amid variably cloudy skies. Heavy rain, frequent lightning and gusty winds can’t be ruled out. Storms fade after sunset, within an hour or two, with lows in the lower 70s.

THURSDAY: With few changes in the overall setup, expect a mix of clouds and sun with another risk for scattered storms to develop through the afternoon hours. Highs will top out in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Coverage of rain may be a bit lower, but impacts will be similar to recent days with heavy downpours, frequent lightning and gusty wind potential. Storms will fade after sunset with lows in the lower to middle 70s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: The upper ridge will expand, briefly, eastward over the region – tamping down rain chances heading toward the upcoming weekend. Expect highs in the lower to, a few, middle 90s with hit and miss storms. The ridge begins to buckle by early next week, yielding better chance for rain and storms to return with highs in the lower 90s.

