First Alert Forecast: Another stormy day for portions of South Mississippi, and partly sunny skies for central Ms. Temperatures on the rise as we head into the weekend as rain chances decrease.

Cloudy skies are in store for us across much of the viewing area as we head into the afternoon. Heavy downpours across the Southern portions of Mississippi are currently happening in a few of our counties. South of I-20 looks to hold the greatest rain chances at the moment.

We are expecting to break through the cloud cover slightly, which will allow our temperatures to warm up today. We have a few of our Northwestern counties under heat advisories until 7 pm.

We are looking at Highs to remain in the upper 80s, possibly reaching the low 90s. Lows fall to the upper 70s with partly clear conditions during the evening. Rain should taper off as we head into the evening/night hours.

Thursday and Friday, Highs remain in the low 90s with a 30 to 40% chance of showers and storms. We will hold onto slight cloud cover through Friday. This could help keep our Feels-like temperatures near 100 or under. Definitely not as warm as we’ve seen in the past. Partly sunny and cloudy conditions during these days. Lows falling to the mid-70s.

Our heating potential increases as we head into the weekend! Our rain chances decrease and our Feels-like temps return near 110 by Sunday!

Saturday and Sunday, Highs rebound to the mid-90s as our rain chances begin to taper off. Mostly sunny conditions with lows falling to the mid-70s. The weekend looks to hold a 30% chance of showers.

Monday, as we head back into the workweek. We see yet another opportunity for showers and storms across the area. A 40% chance of storms is possible. Highs look to remain in the low 90s, with partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies. Lows falling to the mid to low 70s.

Showers and storms beginning to taper off as we get closer to the weekend! As this happens, our heating potential will increase across much of the South, and Feels-like temperatures will increase back near 110 by Sunday.

