Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts

FCSO charges Glendale woman in death of an infant

Brittney Brady, 23, Glendale community, will make her first appearance Wednesday afternoon in...
Brittney Brady, 23, Glendale community, will make her first appearance Wednesday afternoon in Forrest County Justice Court on a first-degree murder charge and two counts of felony child neglect.(Forrest County Sheriff's Office)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Glendale woman was charged with first-degree murder in the death of her 5-month-old daughter.

Brittney Brady, 23, is scheduled to make her first appearance at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in Forrest County Justice Court.

According to Forrest County Sheriff’s Office investigators, a 911 call sent AAA paramedics to the residence where the infant was found unresponsive.

The infant first was transported to Forrest General Hospital and later airlifted to The University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson. She died at UMMC early Tuesday morning.

Brady also will face two counts of felony child neglect in connection to two other small children who were also in her custody.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Entergy
Entergy customers can now sign up for their $80 refund
Authorities identify Brandon High School football player who died
Candlelight vigil to be held in honor of 15 and 17-year-old killed in Madison Co. car crash
Candlelight vigil held in honor of 15 and 17-year-old killed in Madison Co. car crash
'CPS failed us': Winston Co. siblings call out Winston County CPS after father beats his daughter
‘CPS failed us’: Winston Co. siblings call out Winston County CPS after father beats his daughter
Number of confirmed Monkeypox cases in Mississippi rises to 3

Latest News

Jackson State University
JSU’s annual Day of Giving exceeds $500k goal
Flowood daycare director faces felony child abuse after father accuses her of assaulting...
Flowood daycare director faces felony child abuse, accused of assaulting 2-year-old
Governor Tate Reeves
Reeves orders end of federal rent, utility assistance program
.
State trooper’s police cruiser shot several times in Vicksburg