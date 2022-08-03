City of Jackson hosts water distributions Wednesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson will distribute cases of bottled water to residents in need on Wednesday at two Jackson Fire Department station locations.

There is a limit of one case of water per vehicle, while supplies last.

Please see below for details :

Water distribution site # 1

WHEN: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3

WHERE: Fire Station 20, 4445 Medgar Evers Blvd.

Water distribution site # 2

WHEN: 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3

WHERE: Fire Station 28, 611 Terry Rd. (near JSU)

