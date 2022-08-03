City of Jackson hosts water distributions Wednesday
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson will distribute cases of bottled water to residents in need on Wednesday at two Jackson Fire Department station locations.
There is a limit of one case of water per vehicle, while supplies last.
Please see below for details:
Water distribution site # 1
WHEN: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3
WHERE: Fire Station 20, 4445 Medgar Evers Blvd.
Water distribution site # 2
WHEN: 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3
WHERE: Fire Station 28, 611 Terry Rd. (near JSU)
