Back to school: Aim for 3 of the 5 food groups for a nutritious breakfast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - You can make this a great year for your child by giving them the right things to eat.

WLBT’s Ashley Garner interviewed Registered Dietician Rebecca Turner who shared some tips to ensure your child has a healthy start this academic year.

Turner’s breakfast ideas include aiming for 3 of the 5 food groups:

Whole wheat muffin, banana, and a glass of milk.

Greek yogurt with granola and berries.

PB&J with a glass of milk.

Sausage and cheese croissants and fruit.

