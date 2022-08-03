Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Back to school: Aim for 3 of the 5 food groups for a nutritious breakfast

By Ashley Garner
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 7:16 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - You can make this a great year for your child by giving them the right things to eat.

WLBT’s Ashley Garner interviewed Registered Dietician Rebecca Turner who shared some tips to ensure your child has a healthy start this academic year.

Turner’s breakfast ideas include aiming for 3 of the 5 food groups:

  • Whole wheat muffin, banana, and a glass of milk.
  • Greek yogurt with granola and berries.
  • PB&J with a glass of milk.
  • Sausage and cheese croissants and fruit.

