3 arrested after woman shot at, dragged across pavement during robbery at Byram apartments

(Action News 5)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BYRAM, Miss. (WLBT) - Three people have been arrested after a woman was shot at and robbed in Byram.

The incident happened on July 24 at The Reserve of Byram Apartment Complex. The female victim told police she was approached by two men who pointed a gun at her and who attempted to carjack her.

During a brief struggle with the two men, the gun went off, barely missing her. The suspects then forcefully stole the woman’s purse as they dragged her across the pavement.

After the robbery, the suspects left the apartment complex in a white sedan.

Later that day, police located the vehicle and made contact with its driver. After an investigation, authorities identified and arrested three suspects within a few days of the robbery.

They are now being held at the Raymond Detention Center.

“This criminal behavior will not be tolerated in Byram...” a press release read, “and we hope that these suspects will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law through the Hinds County District Attorney’s Office.”

