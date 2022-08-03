18-year-old girl found dead in vehicle in Jackson
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman was killed in Jackson at approximately 3:58 a.m. Wednesday morning during an incident at Bailey Avenue and Oak Street.
According to the Jackson Police Department, 18-year-old Tawhia Bell was found in the driver’s seat of a black 2013 Honda Accord unresponsive and with a gunshot wound. Bell appeared to have crashed at the location.
There is no suspect(s) or motive at this time.
The Homicide/Robbery unit is asking the public to contact JPD or call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477) for any information regarding this shooting.
