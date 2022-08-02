Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts

‘This can’t be real’: Mississippi ‘slave cabin’ removed from Airbnb

‘This can’t be real’: Mississippi ‘slave cabin’ removed from Airbnb
‘This can’t be real’: Mississippi ‘slave cabin’ removed from Airbnb(Airbnb/TikTok)
By Josh Carter
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) - A “slave cabin” located in Greenville, Mississippi, has been removed from Airbnb after a TikTok video criticizing the property went viral, according to NBC News.

In the description, the Panther Burn Cottage on the Belmont Plantation was described as a “1830s slave cabin.”

It was also used as a “tenant sharecroppers cabin and a medical office for local farmers and their families to visit the plantation doctor.”

The cabin was moved to the Belmont Plantation in 2017, the description adds, and was “meticulously restored over the course of a year.”

“How is this okay in somebody’s mind to rent this out? A place where human beings were kept as slaves?” asked the creator of the TikTok, Wynton Yates, whose video has been seen 2.6 million times. Yates is a Black lawyer from New Orleans.

“I was just dumbfounded when I looked at it at first. I was like, This can’t be real,” Yates told NBC News.

In a statement to NBC News, Airbnb said “properties that formerly housed the enslaved” have no place on the rental company’s website and that they “apologize for any trauma or grief created by the presence of this listing, and others like it.”

Airbnb also told the news outlet that they are working to develop new policies to address properties associated with slavery.

Brad Hauser became the owner of The Belmont three weeks ago and told NBC that it was advertised as a “slave cabin” under the previous owner.

He has since apologized for the decision to host the cabin on Airbnb and promised to provide future guests with a “historically accurate portrayal of life” of The Belmont’s history.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities identify Brandon High School football player who died
Entergy
Entergy customers can now sign up for their $80 refund
Number of confirmed Monkeypox cases in Mississippi rises to 3
Candlelight vigil to be held in honor of 15 and 17-year-old killed in Madison Co. car crash
2 former City of Natchez employees indicted for embezzlement
2 former City of Natchez employees indicted for embezzlement

Latest News

‘CPS failed us’: Winston Co. siblings call out Winston County CPS after father beats his daughter
WLBT at 5p - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - clipped version
New affordable connectivity program helps low income Mississippians stay connected with broadband help
City of Jackson announces two locations for water distribution
City of Jackson announces two locations for water distribution