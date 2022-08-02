Sheriff and Board of Supervisors offer few details in response to federal receivership over jail

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Hinds County Sheriff and Board of Supervisors shared no specifics in their response to the federal judge’s ruling on the detention center. Friday, Judge Carlton Reeves handed down a ruling ordering the facility into receivership.

“As of right now, we’re still digesting it,” said Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones.

The Hinds County board of supervisors offered limited information on Friday’s federal court ruling that a receiver must be in place no later than November 1.

After giving county officials time to make improvements, Judge Carlton Reeves said in his ruling, “We can’t wait for the continued destruction of the facilities.” He added, “It is clear that the county is incapable, or unwilling, to handle its affairs.”

The lack of personnel is cited as the most significant problem facing the jail. According to Jones, safety and security for detainees and employees remain a priority.

“The ruling came down last year as a result of about seven or eight deaths that happened in the facility on last year,” said Sheriff Jones. “During this administration, we have made several key changes in issues to prevent any serious deaths, drug overdoses, or suicides in our facilities.”

The sheriff said county attorneys are in communications to determine a strategy going forward. The board stood with Jones and commended his efforts at the facility.

“We’ve been doing a great job as far as I can tell since this board took office,” said Hinds County Board of Supervisors President Credell Calhoun. “So we will continue to work with the sheriff’s department, and he’s done a great job since he’s been there, and the board supports him.”

The sheriff nor the board would comment on whether they plan to appeal the judge’s order.

