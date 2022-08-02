RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Eighteen year old Cortland Miekel Phlegm was charged Tuesday with manslaughter after allegedly shooting and killing 40-year-old William Nicholas Cardin during a road rage incident on Highway 25 last week.

According to Rankin County Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Paul Holley, Phlegm was denied bond the day after the incident.

Ridgeland teen charged with manslaughter after road rage incident (Holly Emery)

Phlegm’s court hearing was Tuesday morning where the judge denied the state’s request to deny bond. The judge said Cardin had a gun in his car during the incident, however, he did not fire a shot.

According to Phlegm’s lawyer, Cardin was the aggressor in the shooting.

Phlegm has been charged with manslaughter, with a bond set for $500,000.

Phlegm will also go under mental evaluation, wear an ankle monitor, and more if he is bailed out.

