Polls open in Clinton for Ward 3 special election

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Polls are open in Clinton for a special election.

Voters will be choosing one of five candidates to represent Ward 3 on the city’s Board of Alderman.

Here are the candidates vying for a chance to fill the seat of the late Bill Barnett:

Robert Chapman

Chris Hughes

Ronald Morton

Gary Rosamond

Reggie Walker

Voting for the city’s new Ward 3 Alderman will be held at Traceway Park.

It’s located at 200 Soccer Row in Clinton from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

If a run-off is needed, it will be held on August 23, 2022.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.