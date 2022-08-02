Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Polls open in Clinton for Ward 3 special election

(WGEM)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 8:57 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Polls are open in Clinton for a special election.

Voters will be choosing one of five candidates to represent Ward 3 on the city’s Board of Alderman.

Here are the candidates vying for a chance to fill the seat of the late Bill Barnett:

  • Robert Chapman
  • Chris Hughes
  • Ronald Morton
  • Gary Rosamond
  • Reggie Walker

Voting for the city’s new Ward 3 Alderman will be held at Traceway Park.

It’s located at 200 Soccer Row in Clinton from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

If a run-off is needed, it will be held on August 23, 2022.

2 former City of Natchez employees indicted for embezzlement
