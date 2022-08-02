Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Jackson Council considers expanding ‘go-cup’ district for Belhaven Town Center

(Freepik.com)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two years after it was passed, a go-cup district in Belhaven could be expanded.

The Jackson City Council is expected to vote on an ordinance expanding the leisure and recreation district for the Belhaven Town Center at its meeting on August 16.

Planning and Development Director Jordan Hillman said the expansion is needed as more businesses have come to the town center.

“We instituted one in the Belhaven Town Center during the early part of the pandemic. At that point [the town center] consisted of one block. Since then, they’ve added a few businesses and expanded,” she said. “We are amending the ordinance and replacing the area with a larger geographic area.”

Patrons in a go-cup district are allowed to purchase a drink at one bar, leave the bar with the drink and walk to another establishment licensed by the state’s Alcohol Beverage Control. Patrons must have the drink in a special container, or “go-cup,” purchased from the establishment.

Belhaven "go-cup" district expanded boundaries
Belhaven "go-cup" district expanded boundaries(City of Jackson)

The district’s new boundaries will run from Poplar Boulevard in the north to Manship Street and Carlisle Street in the south. East to west, the district runs from North State Street to North Jefferson Street.

In a memo to Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba, Hillman said the expansion would take in an additional three blocks, including the block that is occupied by Fertile Ground Brewery, which opened earlier this year, and the Manship, which requested to be part of the area.

The ordinance prohibits individuals from leaving the district with the go-cup and from bringing their own alcohol into the area.

The council’s next regular meeting is slated for 10 a.m., Tuesday, August 16, at Jackson City Hall.

