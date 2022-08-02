Connect. Shop. Support Local.
General Manager of WLBT promoted to Regional Vice President

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Vice President and General Manager of WLBT will soon be taking an expanded role within Gray Television.

Gray Television announced Ted Fortenberry’s promotion to Regional Vice President on Tuesday, overseeing Gray’s television stations in Biloxi and Hattiesburg along with Monroe, Louisiana.

The move comes along several other promotions in the Gray Television family.

Fortenberry is a Tylertown, Mississippi, native who’s been with WLBT since 2015 and has more than 20 years of tenure with Gray.

Gray Television, Inc. is the nation’s largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets in the United States that serve 113 television markets reaching approximately 36 percent of US television households.

Under Fortenberry, WLBT was selected to run a first-of-its-kind on-site training center to prepare future journalists for careers in media.

