First Alert Forecast:

By Dave Roberts
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Heavy rain drenching parts of the area today with some places getting upwards of eight inches from isolated and localized downpours.  We have diminishing downpours this evening and a repeat performance of this weather is expected again tomorrow.  A very moist warm and unstable airmass is lying across the area.  Temperatures will actually run a few degrees below normal for highs.  Expect them to dance around 90 degrees.  Overnight and morning lows will be in the 70s.  Heavy rain will fall at times over the next day or two, primarily during the day and evening.  Slightly drier weather is likely later this week.  This will push temperatures closer to the average high of 93 this time of year.  The heat index will also become an issue again by this weekend.  The tropics remain quiet, and no development is expected over the next three to five days.

