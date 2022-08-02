First Alert Forecast: Showers and storms continue as we see heavy downpours North of I-20. More rain is on the way for South Mississippi and Temps are staying in the upper 80s, low 90s.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Tuesday!

We are looking at cloudy skies continuing into the afternoon, and we continue to see heavy downpours across northern cities near Canton in Madison county.

Madison County looks to have seen the heaviest rainfall as downpours continue. Canton looks to be one of the heaviest city hit in the county. (WLBT)

Tuesday, our rain chances continue with a 50% chance of showers and storms. Due to the overcast skies, we are looking at Highs to remain in the upper 80s, possibly reaching the low 90s. Lows fall to the upper 70s with partly clear conditions during the evening.

Wednesday through Friday, Highs remain in the low 90s with a 50% chance of showers and storms. If we remain cloudy over the next few days this could help keep our Feels-like temperatures near 100 or under. Definitely not as warm as we’ve seen in the past. Partly sunny and cloudy conditions during these days. Lows falling to the mid-70s.

Saturday and Sunday, Highs rebound to the mid-90s as our rain chances begin to taper off. Mostly sunny conditions with lows falling to the mid-70s. The weekend looks to hold a 30% chance of showers.

Monday, as we head back into the workweek. We see yet another opportunity for showers and storms across the area. A 40% chance of storms is possible. Highs look to remain in the low 90s, with partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies. Lows falling to the mid to low 70s.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.