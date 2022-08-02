First Alert Forecast: scattered downpours continue mid-late week

TUESDAY: Typical August heat, high humidity and storm chances will be in play Tuesday as we continue through the work week. Expect partly sunny to variably cloudy skies with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Afternoon downpours could be heavy, even strong, as they drift through the region. Storms may have some staying power after sunset with lows in the lower to middle 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Lather, rinse and repeat – our typically hot, unseasonably humid pattern continues through mid-week. Another risk for scattered downpours to develop with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s amid a mix of clouds and sun. Heavy rain, frequent lightning and gusty winds can’t be ruled out. Storms fade after sunset, within an hour or two, with lows in the lower 70s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: With an upper ridge anchored to our west, a persistent flow off the Gulf of Mexico and minor trigger to help the cause, a daily chance for scattered summer downpours will continue to be the main focus through the remainder of the week. Expect highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s amid a mix of clouds and sun.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

