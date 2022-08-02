Connect. Shop. Support Local.
‘E.T.’ pedals it way to IMAX theaters for the film’s 40th anniversary

The beloved classic has been digitally remastered for optimal picture and sound.
By Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 9:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) - Something extraterrestrial is making its way back to the silver screen after arriving on planet Earth 40 years ago.

For the first time, Steven Spielberg’s “E.T. The Extraterrestrial” will be shown in select IMAX AMC Theatres across the country in honor of the film’s 40th anniversary.

Henry Thomas, Drew Barrymore and Robert MacNaughton star in the unforgettable story of a lost alien and the 10-year-old boy who helps him find his way home.

According to AMC, the beloved classic has been digitally remastered for optimal picture and sound.

You can relive the adventure or experience it for the first time on Aug. 12, in select theatres. Find an IMAX in your area and order your tickets now.

