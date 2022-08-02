City of Jackson announces two locations for water distribution

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson will distribute bottled water to residents at two locations on Tuesday evening.

The capital city was placed on a city-wide boil water notice for all surface connections on Friday, July 29.

The first site will be at the Jackson Police Department precinct on 810 Cooper Rd. Water will be handed out at 3 p.m.

The second place will be at the Delta Mart Shopping Center on 3200 Medgar Evers Blvd. at 5:30 p.m.

Residents are limited to one case of water per vehicle. The distribution will end once supplies run out.

