Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts

City of Jackson announces two locations for water distribution

City of Jackson announces two locations for water distribution
City of Jackson announces two locations for water distribution(KWTX)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson will distribute bottled water to residents at two locations on Tuesday evening.

The capital city was placed on a city-wide boil water notice for all surface connections on Friday, July 29.

The first site will be at the Jackson Police Department precinct on 810 Cooper Rd. Water will be handed out at 3 p.m.

The second place will be at the Delta Mart Shopping Center on 3200 Medgar Evers Blvd. at 5:30 p.m.

Residents are limited to one case of water per vehicle. The distribution will end once supplies run out.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities identify Brandon High School football player who died
Entergy
Entergy customers can now sign up for their $80 refund
Number of confirmed Monkeypox cases in Mississippi rises to 3
2 former City of Natchez employees indicted for embezzlement
2 former City of Natchez employees indicted for embezzlement
Jessica Sledge was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison.
‘This is an egregious case’: Judge sentences Pelahatchie woman to 10 years in murder-for-hire plot

Latest News

Jackson City Council file photo.
Are hot pursuits constitutional? The city of Jackson is going to court to find out.
Canton residents rescued after severe flooding traps them inside their homes
Canton residents rescued after flash flooding traps them inside their homes
General Manager of WLBT promoted to Regional Vice President
General Manager of WLBT promoted to Regional Vice President
Miss. attorney general joins nationwide anti-robocall litigation task force