Chris Stapleton helping out in flood-ravaged areas of Kentucky

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 24 hours ago
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Country music star and Kentucky native Chris Stapleton is helping his home state heal.

His ‘Outlaw State of Kind Fund’ is donating to the Red Cross and Appalachia Crisis fund through the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky.

Appalachia Rises: How You Can Help Eastern Kentucky

Knott County Schools posted a picture of the singer helping people in one community move items out of a house.

Country music star and Kentucky native Chris Stapleton is helping his home state heal. Knott...
Country music star and Kentucky native Chris Stapleton is helping his home state heal. Knott County Schools posted a picture of the singer helping people in one community move items out of a house.(WKYT)

