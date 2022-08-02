Canton residents rescued after flash flooding traps them inside their homes

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Canton fire crews rescued residents trapped inside their homes due to severe flooding Tuesday morning.

The torrential rain caused a creek on Martin Luther King Drive to rise, resulting in flood waters.

Canton residents rescued after severe flooding traps them inside their homes (WLBT)

Several cars were under water and residents were made to stand on their porches waiting to be rescued.

The mayor of the city and dozens of fire crews were on the scene with boats, pulling rope to get people out of the inundated area.

