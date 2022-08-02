Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Canton residents rescued after flash flooding traps them inside their homes

By Christopher Fields
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Canton fire crews rescued residents trapped inside their homes due to severe flooding Tuesday morning.

The torrential rain caused a creek on Martin Luther King Drive to rise, resulting in flood waters.

Several cars were under water and residents were made to stand on their porches waiting to be rescued.

The mayor of the city and dozens of fire crews were on the scene with boats, pulling rope to get people out of the inundated area.

