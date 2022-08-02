Candlelight vigil held in honor of 15 and 17-year-old killed in Madison Co. car crash

MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A candlelight vigil was held on Tuesday for two teens who were killed Monday morning in a single-vehicle crash on Gus Green Road.

The vigil occurred at Germantown High School from 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

“It is with great sadness that the Madison County Schools family mourns the tragic loss of two students,” said the Madison County School District. “Our hearts go out to the families and friends of Tyrese Hoskin and Armond Littleton and the communities of Germantown High School and Madison Central High School. The counseling staff at both schools and throughout the district are on hand to support students during this difficult time.”

Madison County Coroner Alex Breeland said the incident occurred before 4 a.m. on Monday.

The teens were riding in a sports utility vehicle when they apparently lost control, flipped the vehicle, and crashed into a tree.

Fifteen-year-old Armond Littleton and 17-year-old Tyrese Hoskin were killed.

It was not known who was driving. Neither victim was wearing seatbelts, Breeland said.

No other individuals were in the vehicle, and no other cars were involved.

A viewing will be held at Peoples Funeral Home in Canton on Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. at Pine Lake Baptist Church, located at 223 Old Jackson Rd, Madison, MS.

The crash is still being investigated.

