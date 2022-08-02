Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts

Candlelight vigil held in honor of 15 and 17-year-old killed in Madison Co. car crash

Candlelight vigil to be held in honor of 15 and 17-year-old killed in Madison Co. car crash
Candlelight vigil to be held in honor of 15 and 17-year-old killed in Madison Co. car crash(Family)
By Anthony Warren and Jordon Gray
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A candlelight vigil was held on Tuesday for two teens who were killed Monday morning in a single-vehicle crash on Gus Green Road.

The vigil occurred at Germantown High School from 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

“It is with great sadness that the Madison County Schools family mourns the tragic loss of two students,” said the Madison County School District. “Our hearts go out to the families and friends of Tyrese Hoskin and Armond Littleton and the communities of Germantown High School and Madison Central High School. The counseling staff at both schools and throughout the district are on hand to support students during this difficult time.”

Madison County Coroner Alex Breeland said the incident occurred before 4 a.m. on Monday.

The teens were riding in a sports utility vehicle when they apparently lost control, flipped the vehicle, and crashed into a tree.

Fifteen-year-old Armond Littleton and 17-year-old Tyrese Hoskin were killed.

It was not known who was driving. Neither victim was wearing seatbelts, Breeland said.

No other individuals were in the vehicle, and no other cars were involved.

A viewing will be held at Peoples Funeral Home in Canton on Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. at Pine Lake Baptist Church, located at 223 Old Jackson Rd, Madison, MS.

The crash is still being investigated.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Entergy
Entergy customers can now sign up for their $80 refund
Authorities identify Brandon High School football player who died
Number of confirmed Monkeypox cases in Mississippi rises to 3
2 former City of Natchez employees indicted for embezzlement
2 former City of Natchez employees indicted for embezzlement

Latest News

Three separate arrests in Vicksburg involving firearms
Robert Chapman, Ronnie Morton to face off in Clinton Alderman runoff
Police agencies host ‘National Night Out’ events across metro Atlanta
Police agencies host ‘National Night Out’ events across metro Atlanta
Mississippi’s grocery tax is highest in nation but proposals to reduce it have failed
Frustrated homeowner urges residents to demand answers from the city about ongoing water issues