Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts

Baby formula shortage easing, but not over

About 20% of all types of baby formula products were out of stock during the week ending July 24.
About 20% of all types of baby formula products were out of stock during the week ending July 24.(MGN)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It looks like the baby formula shortage is getting better but still has a long way to go.

A new report from market research firm Information Resources Inc. shows formula availability is better than it was, but it is still not back to normal.

About 20% of all types of baby formula products were out of stock during the week ending July 24.

It was only 10% before Abbott Nutrition’s nationwide recall.

The White House is doing what it can, like bringing in formula from overseas and extending programs designed to help families affected by the shortage.

For countless low-income families, babies who need specific types of formula and in rural areas where there are not many stores to choose from, it is still tough.

The Food and Drug Administration says formula production needs to continue at high levels for six to eight weeks for supply to keep up with demand.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities identify Brandon High School football player who died
Entergy
Entergy customers can now sign up for their $80 refund
Number of confirmed Monkeypox cases in Mississippi rises to 3
2 former City of Natchez employees indicted for embezzlement
2 former City of Natchez employees indicted for embezzlement
Jessica Sledge was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison.
‘This is an egregious case’: Judge sentences Pelahatchie woman to 10 years in murder-for-hire plot

Latest News

Today at 11 - WLBT
Vagabond Hotel in Miami, Florida.
Get paid to spend the rest of your summer taking retro beach vacations
FILE - A firefighter extinguishes flames as the Oak Fire crosses Darrah Rd. in Mariposa County,...
Rain aids in fight against California wildfire that killed 2
Rescue efforts continue as Kentucky brace for more rain
After the rain comes the heat in flooded Kentucky towns
This handout photo taken and released by Malaysia’s Department of Information, U.S. House...
US House Speaker Pelosi arrives in Taiwan, defying Beijing