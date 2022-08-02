Authorities identify Brandon High School football player who died

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Rankin County coroner confirmed a Brandon football player died on Monday.

Coroner David Ruth said no injuries were detected, and he is taking the body to the State Medical Examiner’s Office to rule on a cause of death. The football player has been identified as 17-year-old Phillip Laster Jr.

The Brandon Police Chief confirmed that the deceased had football practice sometime on Monday but could not say whether the death happened during or after.

The school district is expected to release a statement with more information.

This is a developing story.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.