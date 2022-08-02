Connect. Shop. Support Local.
15 and 17-year-old killed Monday in Madison Co. car crash

By Anthony Warren
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Two teens were killed Monday morning in a single-vehicle car crash on Gus Green Road.

Madison County Coroner Alex Breeland said the incident occurred before 4 a.m.

The teens were riding in a sports utility vehicle, when they apparently lost control, flipped the vehicle, and crashed into a tree.

15-year-old Armond Littleton and 17-year-old Tyrese Hopkins were killed.

It was not known who was driving. Neither victim was wearing seatbelts, Breeland said.

No other individuals were in the vehicle and no other cars were involved.

The crash is still being investigated.

