One victim of Madison Co. explosion discharged from hospital Saturday, fire coordinator says

Multiple agencies responded to an explosion in Madison County Friday morning.
Multiple agencies responded to an explosion in Madison County Friday morning.
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One of the six victims of Friday’s explosion in Madison County was discharged from the University of Mississippi Medical Center on Saturday, according to Fire Coordinator Minor Norman.

Meanwhile, three others are expected to be discharged this week.

The explosion occurred Friday on Virlilia road near Jubilee Road at the Salt Water Disposal Site.

Six people were injured, with two having to be airlifted for treatment. All six suffered burns on at least 50 percent of their bodies, Norman said last week.

Two burn victims remain in critical condition, he said.

The cause of the explosion is still under investigation.

