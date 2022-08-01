Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Nearly 500,000 Miss. children will receive P-EBT benefits this fall

(Comrade King / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 9:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Department of Education and the Mississippi Department of Human Services have received federal approval to distribute Pandemic EBT benefits to approximately 466,000 Mississippi children.

These were children who participated in the National School Lunch Program or were under six and received SNAP benefits during the 2021-22 school year or summer 2022 months.

P-EBT benefits can be used to purchase SNAP-eligible food items at stores that accept EBT cards. All eligible children will be issued a new P-EBT card.

MDHS plans to distribute these one-time P-EBT benefits in October.

Eligible families are encouraged to monitor www.mdhs.ms.gov/pandemic-ebt-p-ebt/ for additional updates, including information about a timeframe for the arrival of benefits, address updates, and call center operations.

