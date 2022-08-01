Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts

MDOT issues alternating lane closures on I-20 in Jackson

MDOT
MDOT(Mia Monet)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) issues alternating lane closures set for August 1 to August 2.

Alternating lanes of I-20 eastbound and westbound between Terry Road and Gallatin street in Jackson will be closed due to striping work associated with the Interstate 20 bridge replacement project.

It will be closed from 7 p.m. Monday, August 1, until 6 a.m. on Tuesday, August 2.

Motorists are advised to drive slow and remain alert for roadside workers. Updates will be provided on MDOT’s website.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man found dead laying in grass on I-20 east and Highway 18 in Jackson
Funeral arrangements, visitation scheduled for 32-year-old Brad Pennington
Drowning generic
Crystal Springs man drowns in Pearl River, sheriff says
JPD investigating crime scene on Lee Drive in Jackson
Family cleans Jackson Public School named in honor of their parents

Latest News

Bob Anthony Parkway
New roadways being designed to help with traffic flow along Bob Anthony Parkway
MDOT
MDOT to perform ‘mandatory maintenance,’ temporarily close lanes of interstate in Jackson
Off-duty Canton police officer involved in crash on I-55 near Nissan Parkway
Off-duty Canton police officer in stable condition after wreck involving 18-wheeler
MDOT safety message contest
MDOT to close all lanes of I-20 westbound, I-55 soutbound July 29