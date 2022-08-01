MDOT issues alternating lane closures on I-20 in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) issues alternating lane closures set for August 1 to August 2.

Alternating lanes of I-20 eastbound and westbound between Terry Road and Gallatin street in Jackson will be closed due to striping work associated with the Interstate 20 bridge replacement project.

It will be closed from 7 p.m. Monday, August 1, until 6 a.m. on Tuesday, August 2.

Motorists are advised to drive slow and remain alert for roadside workers. Updates will be provided on MDOT’s website.

